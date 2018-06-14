Celebrate Dad At ‘B-Dubs’ In Kalamazoo and Save Some Cash

Celebrate Dad, Beer and Wings this Fathers Day at Buffalo

Wild WingsBased out of Minneapolis, the sports bar know for it's wings and beer wants to thank Michigan for being such a great host to their business. It is a 25 year celebration, and everyone can take part in it!

Mlive.com announced the news that we are all invited to the party!

From Sunday, June 17 through Saturday, June 23, all BWW locations will offer buy one, get one boneless wings on any size order and $1.50 pints of domestic beer. The offer, which begins on Father's Day, is available for dine-in guests only.

It was back in 1993 that 'B-Dubs' established themselves in East Lansing and now they are everywhere we want them to be! In fact...

Since first opening its doors in Michigan, Buffalo Wild Wings has served more than 50 million pounds of traditional wings, poured more than 750,000 gallons of Michigan-brewed beer, aired more than 260,000 local college and professional sports teams games and donated $6.5 million to local charities

Now they are not only giving back the communities they serve but to their guests (us)!

BONUS VIDEO