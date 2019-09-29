Burger King On Cork Street In Kalamazoo Closed Saturday
The reaction to this Burger King closing may surprise you.
Micah J Seamam posted the following on the Vanished Kalamazoo facebook page,
RiP: Cork St BURGER KING. CLOSED DOWN AT 8PM TODAY
He went on to explain in the comments, "Lease was up and corp didn't want to renew it."
The website Restaurant Business Online may have tipped off some to the closure when they posted a story titled "BURGER KING IS CLOSING MORE UNPROFITABLE LOCATIONS" on May 15th of this year that said the following,
Speaking to analysts Wednesday, Burger King executives said the company plans to close 200 to 250 low-volume locations per year over the next couple of years
Then there's the low ratings online.
The Burger King on Cork St in Kalamazoo had an average of 2 out of 5 stars on yelp, 2.3 out of 5 star on yellowpages.com and a 3 out of 5 stars on tripadvisor.
Other than the mediocre to poor ratings I found a lot of reaction on facebook to the closing.
Tia Metzger
My kiddo works at a McDonalds on Riverview and the management has made noises about it potentially shutting down. Seems a lot of businesses shutting their doors all the sudden.
Mark Fricke
So many empty shells of closed Burger Kings. Portage Road, 9th St, now Cork
Benjamin Watson
Good, the service was just has horrible roundabout traffic, every time I got an order, they couldn't read.
Damian Harris
Used to go there all the time in high school, now when I drive by, it always looks like no one goes there anymore.
Eric Herman
Never had good service there. My last visit resulted in a complaint and I never went back. I hope the staff can find new jobs soon. Too many people are out of work in Kalamazoo.
Kelly Werner Lonsbury
It was so rundown
Peggy Rife
didn't have good experience there myself rude people
Jim Hoffman
I used to get a whopper combo every day for $1.25 for the three years I worked at Big Barney's Carwash that was next to discount tire back in the late 60's
What do you think about this Burger King closing? What Kalamazoo area business do you think is next?