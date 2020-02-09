Broncos Sweep RPI With 6-2 Win Saturday Night

In the old days, a reference to "good 'ol home cooking" might have been appropriate, as the WMU Bronco hockey team feasted on non-conference foe, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Saturday night's 6-2 victory not only swept the series, but also allowed the Broncos to fatten up on their scoring statistics, with the team scoring a combined 14 goals this weekend.

The win Saturday night extended the Broncos home winning streak to six. It also wrapped up the non-conference portion of this season's schedule. Now the focus is all on conference foes. The final four weekends of the season are book-ended by home and home series with Miami. But in-between are the two teams ahead of Western. First-place North Dakota and second-place Minnesota-Duluth, both perennial national powers. (The Friday, February 21st game with UND at Lawson will be on national television, on CBS Sports Network).

Saturday night, the Broncos were led by defenseman Cam Lee's two goals and assist, and Drew Worrad's three assists. The game started out tight with RPI opening the scoring, followed by three second period WMU goals in a row that decided the match.

The Broncos are in Oxford, Ohio this weekend against Miami.