Broncos Put An Eight Spot Up On RPI In Win

The Western Michigan University hockey team exploded for eight goals en route to a 8-4 victory over RPI at Lawson Ice Arena Friday night. The eight goals matches the Broncos highest output of the season, when they beat up on Ferris State in November.

Seven different Broncos scored the eight goals, led by senior Hugh McGing who tallied twice, and opened the scoring early in the first period. Wade Allison then doubled that to make to 2-0.

Rensselaer's Tristan Ashbrook scored the first of his two goals on the night early in the second on a Bronco defensive breakdown, to make it 2-1. But then Dawson DiPietro scored to extend the lead again, before Ashbrook scored again to keep it close. That as followed by goals from McGing and Josh Passolt and the game was pretty much decided.

The Broncos managed to kill off a two man disadvantage that could have put RPI back into the game.

The same two teams play again on Saturday night at Lawson, in a game that will wrap up the Broncos non-conference schedule.