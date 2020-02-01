Broncos Pick Up Fifth Win In A Row

The Western Michigan Bronco hockey team is hitting on all cylinders, and so is senior forward Wade Allison. The Broncos extended their winning streak to five, and Allison has been red hot with eight points in his last five games. Friday night he chipped in with two more goals.

The Western win combined with a Denver University loss to Minnesota-Duluth puts the Broncos into a third place tie with DU in the NCHC, and leaves the team one point behind UMD.

The Broncos started out hot with a 3-0 lead in Omaha. Kale Bennett opened the scoring early for WMU. Allison then got the first of his two last night. Western extended that lead 3-0 on a Kole Gallant score late in the second period.

Freshman goalie Brandon Bussi was solid again in goal, allowing just the two Maverick goals.

The two teams exchanged goals in the third period with WMU ultimately winning 5-2.

The same two teams play again on Saturday night in Omaha.