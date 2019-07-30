Bikes, Beasts And Beers Back at Binder Park Zoo August 8th

Whether you want to call it Tour de Zoo or Bikes, Beasts and Beers, the event returns to Binder Park Zoo on Thursday evening, August 8th.

The fundraiser for the Zoo gives opportunity to ride through the zoo (the zoo will close early for regular patrons, for their safety) and stop for beers along the way. After pedaling through the zoo, there's a party with live music (from A.M.P.), and more cold beer from New Belgium Brewing. (For what it's worth, the preliminary forecast is for outstanding weather, too)

The Zoo says on-line registration is $35 per person at www.binderparkzoo.org and that $35 gets you stuff including a Tour de Zoo t-shirt and a ticket for one free beverage. The Zoo says the event is for all ages, but you do have to be of legal age to have the beer.