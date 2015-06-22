Bell’s Two Hearted In Cans? Let The Debate Begin

Let me lead off with saying "I'm a beer snob." Thus the headline. Any beer in a can, meh. But I do understand, cans can be convenient at times. So, I'll finally get to the point. Bell's Two Hearted IPA is coming out in cans in September.

On the heels of being voted by the Beer Brewers Assoc. as again the second best beer in the U.S., Bell's announced that Two Hearted will be available in cans, beginning in September.

They will feature the same look as Bell’s 16 oz. Two Hearted cans.

“This is something we have been talking about for some time,” said Laura Bell, Bell’s Vice President.

“Our fans have asked for it and it just makes sense considering all the places cans can go that bottles (glass) cannot,” she added.

Bell’s Two Hearted Ale is currently available on draught, in bottles (6-packs) and 16 oz. cans (4-packs).

The new 12-ounce cans will be available year-round across areas where Bell’s distributes.