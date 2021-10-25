Battle Creek Home Sustains Estimated $120,000 in Damage in Weekend Fire

Once again, smoke alarms have saved Battle Creek residents from being injured in an overnight house fire.

Get our free mobile app

Battle Creek firefighters were dispatched to an early morning blaze on the first block of Battle Creek Avenue over the weekend. Fire crews received the call at 3:26 a.m., Sunday, according to a release from the Battle Creek Fire Department.

Google Satellite

Upon arrival, firefighters found the first floor of the front of a home on fire. Some of the fire crews immediately began fighting the blaze while others started searching for any occupants who may have been trapped inside.

However; all of the occupants were able to escape the home before firefighters' arrival, after being alerted by smoke alarms.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. Damage to the property is estimated at $95,000, with content damage estimated at $25,000.

Thankfully there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshal. This is the second reported incident, within the past few days, where a smoke alarm has alerted a Battle Creek family.

Smoke Alarm Safety

Install Smoke Alarms in the Right Places - Place smoke alarms outside each sleeping area, inside any bedroom where the door is typically shut (recommended), and on every story of the house, including the basement.

Properly Maintain Smoke Alarms - Test units monthly. Install new batteries immediately when the low-battery warning alarm sounds or at least once a year.

Clean smoke alarms regularly by vacuuming them with a brush attachment.

Replace smoke alarms every 10 years to achieve optimum performance.