The legend of the Mothman has been around for decades with the first sightings taking place in the 1960s.

For those unfamiliar, the Mothman is described as a humanoid creature with wings and glowing red eyes. This creature was apparently spotted several times in Point Pleasant, West Virginia between 1966 and 1967. Sightings are often associated with supernatural events or disasters like the collapse of the Silver Bridge in 1967 which connected Ohio and West Virginia. The collapse claimed the lives of 46 people and thus, the legend was born.

The sensation inspired a book, The Mothman Prophecies, written by John Keel in 1975 which was then turned into the 2002 movie of the same name starring Richard Gere. Check out the trailer below:

While the Mothman legend may have become popular in West Virginia, it turns out there have been spottings all over the place including over Lake Michigan.

On the Trail of the Lake Michigan Mothman will cover a string of sightings that occurred in 2017 in Chicago as well as Michigan and Indiana. The suspenseful documentary will feature interviews with those who claim to have seen this monster, captured footage of a huge, winged creature flying through the city of Chicago, and more.

The documentary is conducted by Small Town Monsters, a company that started as an independent film series covering bizarre history and events around the United States. Now, they seem to be covering every single popular urban legend in the country with upcoming projects focusing on Bigfoot, the Jersey Devil, Skinwalkers, Werewolves, and more. You can see all of their projects and read more about Small Town Monsters here.

As far as On the Trail of the Lake Michigan Mothman is concerned, you can look for its release on December 7th on Amazon Prime. You can see the trailer or even pre-order the film (for $12.99) here.

If podcasts are more your speed, Unrefined, which covers the paranormal and conspiracy theories, will have the creators of the show on an upcoming episode. You can find the podcast here.

It's true that documentaries exploring the unknown can give us a sort of rush (as long as they can be enjoyed from the comfort of home). If you love spooky documentaries, you may be interested in this: a night investigation of an abandoned Michigan psych hospital:

