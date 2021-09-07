Another Amazing Corn Maze Message From Gull Meadow Farms Revealed

It's an interesting time in our country right now. These are heady, historic times, not just with a world-wide pandemic, but also with so many social issues being talked about and debated, left and right. For any business to take a stand or to even show a point of view is a slippery slope, but Gull Meadow Farms in Richland had done just that.

No, they haven't chosen to take a polarizing stance on a controversial issue, but the path they have taken is reaffirm things we already know, and to, this year, offer hope to some who may feel things are hopeless.

For a number of years, Gull Meadow Farms has "inscribed" messages in their corn maze at the farm on Gull Road in Richland. In past years, they did hot air balloons and other designs, but in the past two years, the messages have been serious. This year's message is to offer some hope and support to those who are feeling lost and alone.

"If you are feeling hopeless, that you're not good enough, or that life is not worth living, then this year's corn maze is for you. No matter what you've been through, or are going through, you were created for a purpose...and 'Your Life Matters'." - Gull Meadow Farms on YouTube.

Manager Justin Wendzel is on camera, explaining the thinking behind the message and it's goal. He explains the subject hit close to home.

(Gull Meadow Farms via YouTube)

The phone number at the end is 1-800-273-TALK. It's the number to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

Last year's message was also timely with all that happened throughout 2020.

(Gull Meadow Farms via YouTube)

