Have you heard of Michigan's Angel Program?

In 2016, Michigan adopted the Angel program which allows those suffering from substance abuse, with drugs and alcohol alike, to walk into a Michigan State Police post and ask for help without the risk of incarceration or investigation.

Working together, authorities and community volunteers will then help the individual get placed in a treatment facility. The volunteer even provides transportation. Currently, all MSP posts participate in the Angel Program. See a list of all posts here.

Personally, I think this is an incredible way to remove the obstacles encountered by those who want to seek treatment for their addictions but, perhaps, don't know how or might feel nervous about being jailed.

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, in West Michigan, opioid deaths have been on the rise.

In April of 2023, the KDPS issued this alert on Twitter:

And, as reported by wwmt.com, Michigan saw over 3,000 opioid deaths in 2021 and 2022. This is why the Angel Program can be a potential lifesaver.

Volunteers really are the driving force behind this program. Something the MSP post in Paw Paw is currently seeking help with.

If you're interested in volunteering for the Angel Program, here are a few things to know:

you will be trained by the authorities

you'll be reimbursed for mileage

those eligible can receive an hourly stipend

Those interested in volunteering at the MSP Paw Paw post can contact F/Lt. Scott Ernstes at 269-657-5551. For more general information about the Angel Program or to learn more about other posts throughout the state that might be looking for volunteers, visit michigan.gov.

Ridiculous Myths About Michigan That Other States Believe