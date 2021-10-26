Albion Man Arrested After Shooting Man at Warren Gas Station

An Albion man is in police custody in connection to a weekend shooting in Warren that left a man critically injured.

An Albion man is behind bars following a shooting in Warren after police tracked him down in Albion on Monday night, according to Fox 2.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Circle K Gas Station at 27248 Van Dyke in Warren, Michigan. The victim is said to be in critical condition.

Through investigation, police determined that a 38-year-old Albion man was the shooter. Investigating officers executed several search warrants through the course of the investigation. The suspect's vehicle was located in Lansing, Michigan after being captured on area cameras.

Detectives will submit the results of their investigation to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. They are seeking assault with intent to murder and weapons-related charges.

The suspect's name is being withheld at this time.

