A Michigan Business Reaches Out To Help The Homeless

A local Business owner, takes in the homeless to save their lives.

Many Michiganders have been taken aback by the sudden amount of snow, and cold winds that have blanked our state. For us with a warm place to go, the weather is more of a conversation started or an inconvenience. But, for those that are homeless, this weather can be deadly.

Because many warming stations do not open until after Thanksgiving, one Michigan Business owner is helping those that need a warm place to go. The Detroit Free Press reported that, to fill the void, Roseville's Gonzo Art Studio on Gratiot Avenue will double as an "unofficial" homeless shelter until the Macomb County Warming Center opens its doors Dec. 1, Gonzo Art Studio's shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Edward Stross, owner of Gonzo Art Studio's, told a very sad story about what inspired him to create a temporary homeless shelter...While volunteering at the Macomb County Warming Center in the early- to mid-2000s, where he met and befriended a homeless man who went by the name of TooTall. On New Years Eve 2016, TooTall froze to death. Edward went on to say TooTall's death "definitely influenced" his decision to transform his art studio to a temporary housing shelter amid the snowy days and chilly nights.

Roseville's Gonzo Art Studio on Gratiot Avenue provides people with...

A warm place to sleep

Soup

Pet therapy

Conversation

Blankets

Winter gear

Information to help homeless people get back on their feet

It is a wonderful feeling to know what great people live in our chilly State!