The 2021 West Michigan Polish Heritage & Harvest Festival will be back and celebrating the first weekend in October on Friday the 2nd and Saturday the 3rd at the Allegan County Fair Grounds. The event has historically drawn hundreds of people and promises to be a lot of fun, as they're looking forward to returning after a year off. This two day celebration of delicious Polish cuisine will feature multiple food concessions, live Polka music from a selection of amazing bands, space for dancing, cold beer, a daily pierogi eating competition, an expansive shopping bazaar featuring 75 different crafters, artists and local businesses and more.

There will also be multiple food concessions available as well, including: The Pierogi Lady, Srodek's Campau Quality Sausage Company, Krysia's Kitchen, American Burger & Pierogi and more. There will also be frozen pierogi available to go being sold by the dozen. There will also be a kids DIY craft area and other activities, including a daily pierogi eating competition with cash prizes.

Although the pandemic was putting a hurting on local events and businesses, some people were able to thrive, as a new company called, "Perogie To You," was started up in January 2021. I thought the spelling was off at first too, but I was actually wrong, as Perogie is the Ukrainian spelling and Pierogi is the Polish. Ya learn something new every day. You can purchase tickets in advance online as low as $5 for adults AND $3 for kids, but tickets purchased at the event will have a $2 increase.