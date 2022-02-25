17-Year-Old from Kalamazoo Has Been Missing Since February 7, 2022

Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office are searching for Antony Ramos Navidad. Antony has not been seen or heard from since February 7, 2022, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Antony is described as a 17-year-old Hispanic male, standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair that is sometimes dyed blonde at the ends.

Not many other details are known about Antony at this time.

Anyone with information on Antony's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 1-269-488-8911 or the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Courtesy of National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

