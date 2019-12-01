ZooLights Is Back For the Holidays At Binder Park Zoo

The ZooLights Celebration is back at Binder Park Zoo, along with some new additions that sound fun and romantic.

ZooLights is going on now, and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5p-8pm, through December 22. Binder Park Zoo is lit up for as a holiday wonderland with light displays and holiday decorations.

Santa Claus will be at the Conservation Hall,and children can drop off their wish list letters in the his mailbox.

Along with that some special events are scheduled in December.

Superheroes and princesses will be featured on December 14th and 21st, (5p-7p)

Christmas caroling from the Kalamazoo Sound Builders on December 14th. (5p-7p)

Stormy the Magician and Balloon Twister will perform on December 20 and 21st (5:30p)

Dinner with Santa is back on December 7th and 21st. (Reservations are required because space is limited)

Here's something new for the romantics.

ZooLights Date Night is Friday, December 13 from 5p-8p. Guests over age 21 with valid ID can enjoy two “Cheer Stations” to purchase select Bell’s craft brews or Round Barn spiked hot cocoa and mulled wine. Musician Grayson Barton will perform holiday tunes fireside at Beulah’s and fun “date-night” themed activities like a seed-sheet craft, and adult “mad lib” style letters to Santa add to the festivities.

Also returning is Cocoa and Canvas where aspiring artists can create a painting. There will be two sessions, Sunday, December 8 and Sunday, December 15, from 1p-4p, "where you’ll be guided step-by-step in the process – no experience needed. $30 per person includes instruction, materials and refreshments plus admission to ZooLights.", according to the Zoo. Reservations are required.

The Binder Park Zoo website has all the prices of each event and where you can make reservations.