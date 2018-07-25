WKFR and Allegan Gal Tries For A Love Connection
Sarah Mulder former WKFR sales person and Allegan hometown girl goes national!
A former co-worker at WKFR and an amazing friend (I even stood up in her wedding) was the star of the night on FOX 17 show 'Love Connection'!
Fox.com explains the premise of the show perfectly...
Hosted by Emmy Award winner Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”) and executive-produced by Mike Fleiss (“The Bachelor”), the one-hour series amps up the original hit dating show for today’s audiences. Each hour episode features single men and/or women in search of love, as Cohen brings his personal brand of audacious fun to the series.
Sarah posted on Facebook...
Dating in Chicago is tough so I decided to try my luck on Love Connection. You won't want to miss this!
And my girl did not disappoint! Just check out the video...
Only Sarah would have the sweetness to tell the truth about what took her such a long time in the bathroom. Sarah's beautiful personality shined through on the show and it was that guys bad luck not pick her. Sarah really is the best and I have always considered myself lucky to call her a friend!