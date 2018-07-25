WKFR and Allegan Gal Tries For A Love Connection

A former co-worker at WKFR and an amazing friend (I even stood up in her wedding) was the star of the night on FOX 17 show 'Love Connection'!

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Andy Cohen (“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”) and executive-produced by Mike Fleiss (“The Bachelor”), the one-hour series amps up the original hit dating show for today’s audiences. Each hour episode features single men and/or women in search of love, as Cohen brings his personal brand of audacious fun to the series.

Dating in Chicago is tough so I decided to try my luck on Love Connection. You won't want to miss this!

Only Sarah would have the sweetness to tell the truth about what took her such a long time in the bathroom. Sarah's beautiful personality shined through on the show and it was that guys bad luck not pick her. Sarah really is the best and I have always considered myself lucky to call her a friend!