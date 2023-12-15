Can You Really Own These 10 Wild Animals in Michigan?

Ever wonder if you could have your own sloth, monkey, or otter as a pet in Michigan? The answer to that question blew me away. When I say that this made my entire year to find out I could legally own one of these adorable wild animals in the station of Michigan, it is an understatement.

10 Animals You Can Legally Own as Pets in Michigan

Otters

How much fun would it be to have a little otter family with their little otter hands? Michigan is one of the 15 states in the U.S. where you can legally own an otter as a pet without a permit according to World Population Review.

Is it legal to own an Otter as a pet in Michigan? Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Two-Toed Sloths

The sloth moves very slowly, but your money will move fast. Just 1 Two-Toed Sloth could set you back around $10,000.

Is it legal to own a Two-Toed Sloth as a pet in Michigan? Canva loading...

Foxes

You can have a pet fox with very little regulation in the state of Michigan according to The Michigan Pet Fox,

Michigan state law says wild colors of Red Fox need a permit to be owned by a private individual, other colors do not require a permit.

Is it legal to own a red fox as a pet in Michigan? canva loading...

Skunks

Michigan is one of several states where you can have an adorable skunk as a pet according to PBS.org,

It is currently legal to own domesticated skunks in only 17 states: Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Is it legal to own a skunk as a pet in Michigan? Canva loading...

Deer

This one is a little sketchy. You cannot take a deer from the wild and make it your pet. However, a licensed wildlife rehabber can possess an orphaned or injured deer according to the DNR.

Is it legal to own a deer as a pet in Michigan canva loading...

Sugar Gliders

These little guys are so incredibly cute I can't stand it. Michigan is one of 43 states that have legalized the ownership of Sugar Gliders. You can get more info on how to care for a Sugar Glider by clicking here.

Is it legal to own a sugar glider in Michigan Canva loading...

Salamanders

Surprisingly, there are many gray areas with the law on Salamander ownership. You may need a permit depending on how you came to possess this adorable creature and if you are keeping it as a pet or for research and educational purposes. Get the full breakdown by clicking here.

Is it legal to own a salamander in Michigan Canva loading...

Camels

This one I can't wrap my head around. Camels are clearly hot-weather animals. However, there are very few regulations on the ownership of camels in Michigan.

Is it legal to own a camel in Michigan Canva loading...

LLamas

Similar to Camels, you're hard-pressed to find any regulations or limitations on the ownership of Llamas.

Is it legal to own Llamas in Michigan? Canva loading...

Alpacas

You may need a permit to own Alpacas. But again, very few regulations on these fun-loving fur babies.

Is it legal to own Alpacas in Michigan? Canva loading...

10 Animals You Can’t Own As Pets In Michigan Some people really want to have an exotic pet in their home, but very rarely is it a good idea. And if you are looking to add a wild animal to your family, check out this list of animals you can not own as pets in Michigan.