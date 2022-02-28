West Michigan Duo Ski 23 Resorts in 24 Hours, Break Guinness World Record

UPDATE: Over the weekend, friends Kyle Kelly and Brad Dykstra completed their goal of breaking the Guinness World Record for most ski areas skied in 24 hours, Wood TV 8 reports.

The pair, who carefully documented their journey, are awaiting verification from the Guinness World Records.

Kyle and Brad say they skiied 23 Michigan snow hills in 24 hours, which breaks the previous record of 17 in a 24-hour period.

Original Story:

Two friends and winter sport enthusiasts from West Michigan are attempting to set a new Guinness World Record this weekend.

West Michiganders Take on Guinness World Record

Skier Kyle Kelly from Caledonia and snowboarder Brad Dykstra of Hopkins are taking on the Guinness World Record for the most ski areas skied in a 24-hour period. Their goal is 23.

The previous record of 17 ski areas was set in Japan back in 2017.

Kelly said in a release,

Michigan is the perfect place to attempt this record. According to the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association (MSIA) no matter where you are in the state, you are within a two-hour drive of a ski area."

Michigan Ski Hill Route in World Record Attempt

Kyle and Brad will begin their route at noon on Saturday, February 26 in Harbor Springs at Nub’s Nob, then onto The Highlands.

From there, there they plan to ski:

Challenge Mountain in Walloon Hills

Boyne Mountain in Boyne City

Treetops Resort and Otsego Resort in Gaylord

Hanson Hills in Grayling

Shanty Creek (Schuss Mtn. slopes) in Bellaire

Mt. Holiday and Hickory Hills in Traverse City

The Homestead in Glen Arbor

Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville

Caberfae Peaks in Cadillac

Snow Snake in Harrison

The pair will drive downstate and on Sunday and get an EARLY start. At 3:45 a.m., Kyle and Brad will ski Mt. Holly in Holly.

Then they'll head to:

Pine Knob in Clarkston

Alpine Valley in White Lake

Mount Brighton in Brighton

Swiss Valley in Jones

Timber Ridge in Gobles

Bittersweet in Otsego

Kyle and Brad are hoping to make their final run at 11:30 a.m. at Cannonsburg Ski Area in Belmont. A victory celebration is planned for afterward.

Kyle tells Traverse Connect that Guinness World Records is “very, very particular,” so they'll have to carefully to carefully gather evidence as they go: a timestamped lift pass from each place, photos and videos of the attempt, multiple non-affiliated witness signatures, a log book of their trip, and more.

If you want to get some fresh air, maybe do some skiing of your own, and cheer on the duo, here is their planned route:

Good luck Kyle and Brad!

