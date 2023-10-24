This Indiana Home for Sale Was Part of The Underground Railroad

This charming home for sale in Indiana isn't just a piece of real estate, but holds an incredible historic significance. This property served as a notable stop along the Underground Railroad and just looking at it from the outside you instantly feel a connection to the past. And because some of the home's original features have been preserved, you can enjoy its rich history as well as its modern updates.

Historic Home for Sale

According to Zillow, the Shugart home is located in Marion, Indiana and was built in 1884. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with over 3,300 ft of living space is located on a 1.08 acre lot of land. The home features a covered front porch, beautiful hardwood floors, tall ceilings, crown molding, beautiful floor to ceiling windows and built-in bookshelves.

We love that there are many spacious living areas to enjoy in this home. There's an old world parlor, an office area, renovated full bath, and living room complete with brick flooring. The kitchen features brick walls and includes stainless steel appliances. The spacious bedrooms are upstairs and one of them conceals an original hiding spot where the Shugarts hid slaves who were in search of freedom. The Zillow ad also says there is unfinished attic space that could potentially be a 4th bedroom.

Own a Piece of History

Enjoy the boxwood garden outside on the near acre lot surrounded by pine and walnut trees for privacy. The home also has a two-car garage and a large shop with built in cabinetry. The Shugart home is currently for sale for just under $270,000.