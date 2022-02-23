This Plainwell restaurant gives the phrase "I'll fly if you buy" a whole new meaning. The Fly Inn restaurant has parking for your propellor plane.



Housemade biscuits and sausage gravy, country fried steak, a burger with tater tots, shrimp basket or eggs any style with buttermilk pancakes or french toast isn't exactly airport food but you can get it all at The Fly Inn of Plainwell. The menu is pretty standard for a typical cozy breakfast and lunch eatery, but it's the parking lot that is remarkable- it's an airstrip!

The Fly Inn is at 626 10th St in Plainwell, adjacent to the Plainwell Municipal Airport. It's that paved landing strip you may have seen on the east side of US-131, just north of the Plainwell exit. The airport has a dozen T-hangers they rent out and tie-downs are available for small planes. Hungry pilots can fuel their bellies while at The Fly Inn while their aircraft gets filled up with avgas.

The family-owned restaurant is serving homemade food all year round (sometimes a challenge in Michigan), and recently had a helicopter drop in for a bite. Check out their Facebook video below and see what kind of "wheels" the typical Fly Inn customer parks at the curb.

If they had a valet at The Fly Inn, that person would have to have a pilot's license.

Who else is wondering if they have any kind of delivery options?

Keep scrolling to check out a pilot's dream home in Zeeland, just 31.87 miles from Plainwell as the crow flies.

