Sweep! Broncos Get Back to .500 With Much Need Win

The Western Michigan Bronco hockey team finished off a much need weekend sweep of Colorado College that put them back at .500 in the NCHC standings.

The Broncos led by senior Dawson DiPietro, who registered his first career hat trick, and freshman goalie Brandon Bussi, in a game that started out somewhat tight, but quickly became all Broncos.

Hugh McGing started the scoring for WMU with a short handed goal just 3:49 into the game. Colorado College tied it a minute later, but after that there wasn't much doubt as to the outcome of the contest.

DiPietro scored the second Bronco goal on a wraparound, and then had the first of three second period Bronco tallies that decided the game for Western. Brent Van Os and Wade Allison also chipped in Bronco goals.

The team stays at home this coming weekend with a pair a games with St. Cloud State, which is 4 points behind WMU in the NCHC standings. Western is three points behind third place Denver, and four points behind Minnesota-Duluth.