Some Mobile Phone Users Unable to Call 911 in Michigan

A glitch with Android phones and devices is blocking users from being able to dial 911. Here's how to fix it.

Imagine having a real-life emergency and not being able to call for help. That is exactly what is happening to some Android device users. An urgent warning has been issued for those with Android devices.

The issue began appearing in early November 2021 and has continued to pop up in the weeks since. Google has said that the glitch is limited to specific circumstances and only a small amount of devices have been affected.

Calhoun County Central Dispatch noted the issue.

The cause of the glitch is apparently affecting those with Microsoft Teams on their Android phone or device. The problem only occurs in phones that have certain versions of the app and then only when the user is not logged in to Microsoft Teams.

Google is said to be working to ensure the issue can not happen again due.

Here's how to ensure you can call 911, according to dailyvoice.com:

Make sure your android phone or device is running the latest version of the software. Android 10 or above

If you have the Microsoft Teams app, make sure you are signed in. If you do not have the Teams app you are unaffected.

If you have Microsoft Teams update the app immediately and stay signed in.

If you are not logged into the Microsoft Teams app uninstall then reinstall the latest version of the app.

Alternately, some Pixel users are having the opposite issue. Their devices are getting stuck dialing 911 and repeatedly dialing for emergency services, according to androidcentral.com.

For users of Pixel 3, the power button is getting stuck causing the phone to reboot and repeat dial 911. You can find out more information by clicking here.

