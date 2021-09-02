Kalamazoo To Commemorate 20th Anniversary of September 11th

The Kalamazoo area's 9/11 Memorial ceremony, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the lives lost that day in New York City, in Washington DC, and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, will be on Saturday, September 11th at 11 am, at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo.

WWMT news anchor Andy Dominianni with host the remembrance, and retired Kalamazoo County Sheriff Thomas Edmonds will speak. Local clergy, Rev. Jeff Wenke, Dr. Addis Moore and Rev. Eliza Cortes Bast will offer prayer and comments. Local firefighting units and members of both the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, "will perform meaningful and poignant ceremonial duties", according to a release, adding that "nearly 3000 lives were lost on September 11, 2001. It was the deadliest day in our history in terms of firefighters - 343 perished. We cannot assign a number to lives that were impacted by the death and destruction of that day."

"With heads bowed, we will prayerfully remember those who died, and with grateful hearts we will stand tall and salute those who protect, defend and care for our country and communities every day. We will wave the Stars and Stripes to declare, not only our allegiance to this land, but our commitment to strive for equity, equality and justice for all." - Kalamazoo 9-11 Committee

