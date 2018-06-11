Ryan Reynolds’ Next Film May Be Craziest Movie Of The Year

Sam Raimi is a Michigan Native and is responsible for directing cult classics like The Evil Dead Trilogy, Darkman, Drag Me To Hell, and the original Spider-Man Trilogy. However, his new movie he's gonna be working on may be the strangest film he's ever been involved in. Consequenceofsound.com reports the next movie set to start production in September is called, "The Bermuda Triangle."

According to them this is the films' synopsis:

When a massive submarine carry nuclear weapons goes missing in the Bermuda Triangle, Commander Vogel enlists the help of Dr. Fisk a theoretical physicist, who while using his grandfather’s research opens a wormhole to reveal a mysterious island that is inhabited by anything lost in the triangle including sharks, Vikings, and Nazis, in the hopes of finding the nuclear weapons.

The best part of all this is that supposedly the man to play Dr. Fisk is none other than Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds. I'm praying this happens. I'm a huge fan of both Reynolds and Raimi and would love to see them work together!