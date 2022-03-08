Trek to High Rock Bay Ends in Frosty, But Sweet, Surprise Proposal

In a time where we are constantly bombarded with bad news, it's nice to see something that makes you go, "Awww!"

Recently, the Keweenaw Trail Reports Facebook page shared a heartwarming post about a boyfriend and girlfriend that made the trek to High Rock Bay.

If you're unfamiliar, High Rock Bay sits at the very top of the upper peninsula:

And, while SW Michigan enjoyed a remarkably warm Saturday this past weekend (3/5/22), the U.P was still covered in ice and snow. Making the ride to High Rock Bay a bit treacherous.

That didn't stop the boyfriend/girlfriend duo, Nick and Morgan, though. After conquering their excursion, Nick surprised Morgan with an unexpected and different kind of ice:

Still layered head to toe, it looks like Morgan gave an enthusiastic, "Yes!" in response. The couple shared their experience with the Keweenaw Trail Facebook page who in turn shared it with us. And we are grateful.

I made an attempt to find 'Nick Maas' as mentioned in Keweenaw's post to see if I could get any more details. But, alas, I could not find him. So, Nick and Morgan, if you're reading this, thank you for sharing your happy moment with the rest of us!

Kalamazoo Central Teacher Enlists Students to Help With Proposal Kalamazoo Central Teacher, Jovaughn Carver, organized an adorable proposal for fiance and Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary teacher, Sarah Townsend