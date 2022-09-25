Post Malone Hospitalized, Postpones Boston Concert

Post Malone had to postpone his Boston concert after suffering some pain in his body which led him to be hospitalized.

On Saturday (Sept. 24), Post Malone went on his Instagram Stories and posted a message to his Boston fans explaining why he had to cancel his scheduled show at the TD Garden.

"Boston, I love y’all so fucking much," he typed. "On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

"We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight," he continued. "I'm so fucking sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now. Once again, I'm so fucking sorry, I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon. I'm so sorry. - Love Austy"

TD Garden also shared the news on their Twitter account, announcing that Posty's concert was "being postponed due to unforeseen circumstances."

XXL has reached out to Post Malone's reps for comment.

The postponement comes a week after the Twelve Carat Toothache artist took a nasty fall during his concert stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. Post accidentally fell into an open trap door while he was performing his chart-topping hit "Circles."

The 27-year-old rapper-singer was visibly in pain as he was grabbing his rib area. Medics quickly rushed to his aid and escorted him off the stage. Post reportedly returned several minutes later and apologized to the crowd. He was then handed a beer and continued on with the show.

Get well, Posty.

Read Post Malone’s Message to His Boston Fans Below

Post Malone issues statement to fans after postponing Boston gig. postmalone/Instagram loading...