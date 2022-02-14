Police Recover Meth During the Search of a Home Near Marshall

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says meth was recovered from a home that a search warrant was executed at over the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Investigators in Calhoun County made a drug bust after a search of a home Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said in a release that a search warrant was executed by the Calhoun County Special Response Team.

As a result of the search, methamphetamine was located in an occupied home in the 19000 block of Division Drive in Marengo Township.

Google Satellite Google Satellite loading...

Officials have not reported what prompted the search or just how much methamphetamine was recovered during the search.

Authorities say warrants are being sought for several people who were at the home when the search took place. It is unclear if any arrests were made as a result of the search and subsequent discovery of illegal drugs.