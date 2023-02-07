$18 Million for a Home? Good Thing it’s in Gorgeous Petoskey, MI

Petoskey is known for being a gorgeous place in all seasons. And, it's where we get the beloved Petoskey stone which, by the way, can be found in all forms on Etsy. Especially, in jewelry:

It might explain why a home, currently for sale, is listed for a whopping $18 Million.

The home, at 850 W Bear River Road, sits on Walloon Lake, another reason why the price tag is set so high. It features:

4 bedrooms

7 bathrooms

Lakeside gazebo

Spa

Walkout basement

And, the home was custom-built, making it one-of-a-kind, according to the Zillow listing.

Get our free mobile app

Truly, the house is stunning. But, for $18 Million, I'll have to continue to admire it from a distance. Take your very own tour below:

Take a Tour of this Huge Petoskey Home Currently Selling for $18 Million This newly built, stunning home on Walloon Lake could be yours (if you have deep pockets).

If you find yourself with THAT much extra money to spend and are interested in the home, you can contact the listing agent, Brad Rellinger at Harbor Sothebys International Realty, at 231-838-6055.

When it comes to gorgeous, lakeside homes, you might think that you have to travel to North Michigan to find them. But, that's not always the case. Check out this lakeside manor in Battle Creek that needs a bit of love:

Downton Abbey? Check Out This Impressive Lakeside Manor For Sale in Battle Creek Once the most expensive home in Battle Creek, the asking price has been greatly reduced and is a steal at only $799,000!