Missing Michigan Skelton Brothers’ Father Up for Parole Again

Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen with their father in 2010 while on a court-ordered visit.

It's hard to imagine so many years have gone by since the three faces above were last seen. The boys would be 20, 18, and 16 years old in 2022. Many age-progressed photos have been made to locate them. Sometimes it's easy to forget just how young, innocent, and undeserving the three were of their fate.

Despite never leading authorities to the location of his three sons, John Russell Skelton is once again set to go before a parole board. John was sentenced in 2011 to 10-15 years in prison on three counts of unlawful imprisonment in the disappearance of his three sons.

He has had an opportunity for parole in the last two previous years but each time a Michigan Department of Corrections parole board denied parole because they consider him to be a continued risk to the community.

Many are hoping that the request will be denied again, including the boy's mother.

Letters to the parole board for John Skelton should be addressed

Address options are:

Michigan Department of Corrections

ATTN: Parole Board Victim's Coordinator

PO Box 30003

Lansing, MI 48909

Also, your writing in reference to:

Prisoner John Russell Skelton

#812593

What happened to the Skelton brothers?

The Skelton brothers were only 9, 7, and 5 years old when they went missing from Morenci, Michigan, on November 26, 2010. The last sighting of the boys was Thanksgiving Day in 2010. The boys were seen playing in their father's backyard in southern Lenawee County.

The boy's parents had separated and their mother, Tanya, had filed for divorce from John Skelton in September of that year. Though Tanya had custody of the boys, she had to abide by the court-ordered visitation.

The divorce and separation of the boy's parents were contentious, with many accusations flying between the two. November 26, 2010, John picked up the boys for a court-ordered visit. John Skelton's phone was traced to Ohio the following day.

John has given many conflicting explanations over the years but police say none of it adds up. At one time he said the boys would be able to contact their family once they were adults. Today Andrew would be 20-years-old and Alexander would be 18. Tanner would be 16. John has maintained he never hurt the boys yet there has been no trace of the three since that day.

John will continue having the opportunity for parole each year until 2025, when his sentence ends on November 29th of that year. He remains incarcerated in the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia, Michigan.