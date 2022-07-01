For residents of Sturgis, there's been a staple location to grab a slice over the past 39 years at Mike's Pizza & Subs which will soon close its doors for reasons beyond their control, as they've announced Friday, July 15th will be the final time they heat the ovens up at their location at 112 West Chicago road. The company made the announcement on their Facebook page to let their locals and regulars know, while also shedding light on the hope that they'll return soon:

We will be moving as soon as we can, and have all intentions of reopening as quickly as possible. We have been asked to leave this building, in order for the next project to start happening. We are unsure of how quickly our project will happen but are committed to making it work (along with some other amazing community members). I will keep you updated on our progress as often as possible. You can keep up with our re-opening plans on our Facebook page! Mike's Pizza has been serving our community for 39 years and I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue our legacy.

Although it's unfortunate this location which has been theirs for so long will be changing, they've shown no signs of resentment as they're excited about the new journey. As of now, there's no word on what the new project of the building will be, but we'll keep a close eye on it to let you know what's next for them and the next project coming to W. Chicago Rd.