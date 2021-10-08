Michigan Traffic Stop Results in Officer Hooking Up New TV

Last week a 79-year-old Michigan man was having a rough time when a traffic stop turned into a good deed.

We've all had one of those days where everything seems to be going wrong. Then, just to put the icing on the cake, you get pulled over for speeding. That's what happened to a man named David last Thursday evening, as Sterling Heights police officer pulled him over for speeding. When the older gentleman exited his Buick, it was clear the elderly man was having a difficult time. Dashcam footage obtains by Fox 2 Detroit is kind of heartbreaking in the beginning.

The 79-year-old Sterling Heights man apologized to the law enforcement officer for speeding and explained what was going on. David was having a rough go of it because his wife is sick, his adult son has special needs and then there's the new TV. The man had recently made the switch from an old school TV to a new 50-inch flat-screen for his family. He was trying to find the proper cables to hook up the new TV and hoping someone could explain to him how to hook it up. That when Officer Kevin Coates told David that he could help according to Fox 2 Detroit,

The two men then swapped phone numbers and Officer Coates said that he had a police call he had to go on but an hour later, he promised to be at his house to get him connected.

The officer showed up an hour later with backup. He and two other officers hooked up the TV and show the man how to use it. Kudos to the officers for taking time out of their nights to help the community.