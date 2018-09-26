Michigan Teachers Are Being Taught How To ‘Stop The Bleed’

Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would see the day teachers are being trained to pack gun shot wounds.

With a new school year, we all expect changes...i.e. new teachers, new class rooms, maybe even a new hot lunch program, but this year the new thing is teachers are being trained on how to pack bullet wounds. The program has been deemed 'Stop the Bleed' and is receiving positive reviews from educators. Bailey Lake Elementary School Fourth-grade teacher Blagicia Taseki told WXYZ News...

We have to think about the kids academically, socially and emotionally. Now, you’re adding this other element. It’s really important to remember they’re our number one priority.

Ms. Taseki is not wrong on that point, in fact according to the Department of Homeland Security...

Someone who is bleeding severely can die from blood loss within five minutes, before first responders arrive at the scene.

Clarkston Community School District as trained around 1,000 employees through the school system and plan on training administration building workers along with the bus garage employees.

Both of my parents are retired elementary school teachers, and boy how times have changed. In fact just recently, there was a National debate on whether teachers should be armed in the class room. And now, first aid training for gun wounds.

I think it's great that teachers are being trained on how to save a child, I just hate that this is what our world has come too .Chrisy Kreucher, a parent in the school district shared her thoughts about the 'Stop the Bleed' training in the schools...

You certainly hope that something like this never happens close to home, anywhere, but at the same time it’s nice to know they’re prepared should something arise.

Christy is right, I just pray no teacher ever has to use this kind of training.

