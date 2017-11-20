Michigan Hunter’s Beware, The Deer You Take home Maybe Sick

23558645 TSM loading...

Michigan confirms it's 11th death from Chronic Wasting Disease.According to Mlive.com the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that 11th deaths of our deer population have died from Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

On November 17th, a 1.5 -year-old buck was killed in Motcalm County and tested positive for CWD.

What Is Chronic Wasting Disease...

Chronic wasting disease is a contagious and deadly neurological disease affecting deer, elk and moose. It causes a spongy degeneration of the brain, resulting in emaciation, abnormal behavior, loss of bodily functions and, ultimately, the animal's death.

What does chronic Wasting Disease Mean For Human's...

Not much over all, to date, there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans and there is no evidence chronic wasting disease presents any risk to humans, either through contact with an infected animal or from handling venison.

But it is important to note that it is not recommended for humans or animals to consume any parts of the contaminated deer.

To help control the disease, the following rules have been put in place for Douglass, Eureka, Fairplain, Maple Valley, Montcalm, Pine and Sidney townships in Montcalm County, and in Oakfield and Spencer townships in Kent County

Mandatory deer registration at check stations within five miles of the townships within 72 hours of harvest beginning Nov. 15. These include Flat River State Game Area and Howard City.

Mandatory submission of deer head for testing of a road-killed deer within 72 hours of pickup.

Removes antler point restrictions for the restricted tag of the combo deer license in the nine townships.

Antlerless deer can be tagged using the deer or deer combo licenses during firearm, muzzleloader and late antlerless seasons.

Allows disease control permits for landowners of five or more acres within the nine-township area.