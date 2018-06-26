This Michigan Ghost Town Is Buried Underneath Sand

There are plenty of small towns and even ghost towns in Michigan that were once thriving areas of commerce that slowly drifted away into obscurity. But there is only one ghost town in Michigan the local residents can say is buried underneath sand, and that is the ghost town in Saugatuck, Michigan.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The city was called Singapore which was located off the Kalamazoo River and was once a thriving lumber town. At one time they were shipping out upwards of 300,000 board feet of lumber a month courtesy of the three sawmills harvesting the abundant White Pine that covered the surrounding land. When the great Chicago fire happened in 1871 along with another equally devastating fire in Holland, the city's lumber supply became depleted and the lumber mill moved, along with its people. The town was abandoned to places like Saugatuck and Douglas.

VIA aplacecalledroam.com VIA aplacecalledroam.com loading...

There are reports that by 1883, the abandoned town was reportedly partially buried beneath the drifting sand. When a new river channel was built in 1906, reports continued to rise that the nearby cottages were half-buried beneath the sand. Today, there are oddly shaped dunes where Singapore is said to have once stood, fueling the legend that the town still remains buried under the sand.

This video shows you the beauty of this city in the sand: