Man Wanted in Las Vegas Nevada Captured in Calhoun County

A man wanted for child sex crimes in Las Vegas, Nevada was captured in Calhoun County, Michigan.

On the same day the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man trying to meet with a 14-year-old for sex, deputies arrested a wanted in by Las Vegas Police for child sex crimes.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2021, Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office received information on a fugitive wanted in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department.

Officers from the Las Vegas Police Department were looking for the twenty-two-year-old male on a nine-count felony Criminal Sexual Conduct warrant involving a person under the age of fourteen.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the subject in Tekonsha Township in southern Calhoun County. The fugitive was taken into custody without incident. The man will be extradited to Nevada for the outstanding warrant.

He will also be facing charges in Michigan for Carrying a Concealed Weapon.