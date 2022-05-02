When Kristie Mihelich walked down the aisle in West Bloomfield, something unexpected - and something truly adorable - happened. Her son Pierson was overcome with excitement as he saw the bride in her wedding dress and ran to help walk her down the aisle.

It's safe to say that two-year-old Pierson stole the show.

Mihelich and her husband Bobby tied the knot at her dream wedding in Southeast Michigan on April 22. They had planned to get married a couple of years ago, but wound up delaying their nuptials because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"God had really quick plans for us, because we got pregnant," Mihelich told Today Parents. "We always planned for our son Pierson to be the ring bearer."

A Two-Year Old's Behavior Can Be Unpredictable

Mihelich says that on the day of her wedding, Pierson was in a much better mood than he had been in the night before.

“The night before, we had the rehearsal dinner (and) he was screaming bloody murder and he just wasn’t having it, so I had my brother-in-law take him outside and walk around," she said. "So he really didn’t get to (practice) walking down the aisle at all."

Pierson Was Delighted to See His Mom in Her Wedding Dress

In the clip below, uploaded by Kristie's niece, Pierson is delighted to see his mom begin to walk down the aisle. "Hey, mom!" he yelled as he waved to his mother. The little boy then ran down the aisle to greet his mom and help her brother walk her down the aisle.

"It was the sweetest thing on the entire planet," Mihelich said of the moment. "I literally could have gone home right then and been so happy with my wedding."

