Kalamazoo’s Konspiracy Rekords Fight For A Boy With Cancer

A 7th grader from Portage is fighting for his life with a little help from friends.

Cancer is heart breaking for anyone, but when a child is diagnosed with the disease life just doesn't make sense.

Matt Sprau was diagnosed with leukemia on July 30, 2019. Treatment started immediately, which included chemotherapy and an extended stay in Ann Arbor to fight disease. The 7th grader at Portage Central Middle School, will have to undergo a bone marrow transplant in the coming months. Matt and his family has been hit hard both emotionally and financially, but the community is rallying to help them in anyway possible. Including, the event called 'Matt's Stand Against Leukemia' being put on by Kalamazoo Record Label, Konspiracy Rekords! The record label is putting on event to raise money for Matt's medical expenses, in fact, 100% of the proceeds from the show will to the family!

Here are the details about 'Matt's Stand Against Leukemi'...

Konspiracy Rekords Presents: Matt's Stand Against Leukemia – November 16, 2019 from 8 pm to 1 am at Shakespears Lower Level.

$10 per ticket for admission and you must be over 21 years old.

If you are not familiar with the band, Konspiracy Rekords explains who they are...

Konspiracy Kamp is the group part of Konspiracy Rekords. We've got four main members and one part-time member. Based out of Kalamazoo, MI, this hip-hop group features a hard-hitting sound that makes crowds listen. Our music is about things that matter.