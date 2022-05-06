Kalamazoo Air Zoo Says Look No Further Than Adele Luta To Inspire Young Women

The term "dream big" is thrown around a lot, but it's easy to see where Adele Luta's reality is bigger than any dream she might have had growing up.

Luta is first guest speaker in the Kalamazoo Air Zoo's new Discovery Series. And for all the talk about sharing positive role models and creating opportunities in non-traditional fields, especially for young women, Luta is just that. The Air Zoo is bringing her in this Thursday, May 12th, to "inspire young math and science lovers to dream big and work hard, while sharing stories of inspiration and perseverance with learners of all ages."

Luta's biography sounds like she had an interesting life. Her job title is an Exploration Extravehicular Activities (EVA) Integration Project Manager at Oceaneering. She has an MS and BS degrees in physics. We hear a lot these days of about STEM education.

Here's a quick explanation from the Department of Homeland Security: "STEM is an acronym for the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. Discussion of STEM-related programs has become a presidential priority because too few college students are pursuing degrees in these fields."

More from Luta's bio:

"(She) didn't see herself working underwater as a physicist. However, soon after graduate school, she was training astronauts for spacewalks in Houston in a massive pool. Adele is supporting the exploration spacesuit and lander integration for NASA’s next missions to the moon. Over the last 19 years, her background in physics has empowered her to support multiple domains including human spaceflight, defense, and healthcare. She has lived and worked overseas. She loves to share her passion for innovation, physics, and human systems."

The Air Zoo says Luta's STEM education "has allowed her to work in many research fields including researching the mind, nuclear physics, and teamwork."

Tickets are $25 and can be bought here.

