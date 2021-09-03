September just started and already I'm seeing Fall decorations being put up and I gotta' say I'm really excited for it. In the effort of trying to find things to do this Autumn I came across a post from a company that operates out of Southwest Michigan near St. Joseph. Sincerely, K & J Luxury Beach Picnics & Events recently announced that their pop up picnics they provide have expanded into a Fall vineyard experience after teaming up with two other companies:

The company has different packages, including their $249 Brunch Picnic which includes: Styled picnic table scape for up to six guests, custom hand lettered welcome sign, gold cutlery, linen napkins, plates, & cups, comfortable floor seating for each guest, supplemental pillows & blankets, large beach umbrella, 2 hours use of picnic time, sparkling waters & ice. You can also include add-ons like:

Fresh Floral Arrangement $35

Polaroid Camera (10 Film) $15

Croissants, Orange Juice $20

Charcuterie Graze Box (Medium, Large, or XL)

Their packages however do not include food and they ask that you contact them directly for parties over 8.

K & J Luxury Beach Picnics Deliver Fall Themed Pop-Up Picnics In Michigan If you want a pop up experience like seen below, you can contact them here