K & J Luxury Beach Picnics Deliver Fall Themed Pop-Up Picnics In Michigan
September just started and already I'm seeing Fall decorations being put up and I gotta' say I'm really excited for it. In the effort of trying to find things to do this Autumn I came across a post from a company that operates out of Southwest Michigan near St. Joseph. Sincerely, K & J Luxury Beach Picnics & Events recently announced that their pop up picnics they provide have expanded into a Fall vineyard experience after teaming up with two other companies:
IT’S OFFICIAL! We have partnered with Round Barn Estate & Free Run Cellars to offer our styled picnics in a beautiful vineyard or cabana setting for Fall! This is a dream come true and we can’t wait to set up your next picnic with us. Booking Vineyard picnics on our website www.sincerelykandjmi.com and Cabana bookings are available at www.roundbarn.com
The company has different packages, including their $249 Brunch Picnic which includes: Styled picnic table scape for up to six guests, custom hand lettered welcome sign, gold cutlery, linen napkins, plates, & cups, comfortable floor seating for each guest, supplemental pillows & blankets, large beach umbrella, 2 hours use of picnic time, sparkling waters & ice. You can also include add-ons like:
Fresh Floral Arrangement $35
Polaroid Camera (10 Film) $15
Croissants, Orange Juice $20
Charcuterie Graze Box (Medium, Large, or XL)
Their packages however do not include food and they ask that you contact them directly for parties over 8.
If you want a pop up experience like seen below, you can contact them here.