Is Meijer Having Issues Processing Credit and Debit Cards Again?

A few weekends ago, West Michigan Meijer stores (and nationwide) were having difficulty processing credit and debit cards.

It seems like issues are popping up again, according to reports on social media.

Grand Rapids Informed, Facebook Grand Rapids Informed, Facebook loading...

The Meijer app is currently displaying the below message:

attachment-Meijer app loading...

Calls to local Meijer stores have gone unanswered.

So what's going on? Back on Saturday May 21, Meijer shoppers were greeted with the below sign.

Janna/ TSM Janna/ TSM loading...

I experienced the card reader issues myself that Saturday at the Meijer on Kalamazoo and 28th St. and in Caledonia. Only cash or checks were being accepted.

Some shoppers who did use credit or debit cards at Meijer stores that weekend reported they were charged multiple times.

According to WHIO, a Meijer spokesperson told them card reader problems stemmed from a technical issue with their processing partner, Chase Bank:

This past weekend we experienced issues with our credit/debit card processing due to a technical issue with our processing partner, Chase Bank. While the issue has been resolved, we realize it caused tremendous inconvenience for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize for that. Chase has assured us that many of the customer accounts have already been credited, and any remaining affected customers should receive their funds in the coming days.

On the following Monday, May 23, Meijer issued the below statement, WDIV reported:

During the weekend we had sporadic issues with credit/debit purchases at some of our stores, which caused delays in processing time and in some cases more than one charge for the same amount. Our understanding is numerous retailers were affected. In most cases the financial institutions will quickly cancel out the duplicate charges. If any customer has an issue they should alert their financial institution, which should be able to quickly take care of the problem. Thanks. -Meijer

While no initial statement was issued by Meijer that the same issue is happening again today, June 7, I was able to find this Tweet in response to a customer question.

So it is possible the issue may be resolved?

Did you have trouble using a card at Meijer today?