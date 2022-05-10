High Speed Auto Ferry Takes You Michigan to Wisconsin in Under 3 Hours
Gas prices got you down? Hate long drives? Relax. The need for speed just hit the shores of Michigan. A high-speed auto/passenger ferry can take you between Muskegon, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin in record time.
The Lake Express Ferry is a state-of-the-art, high-speed vessel that takes passengers across Lake Michigan in only 2 1/2 hours. According to Pure Michigan, Lake Express, the first high-speed auto/passenger ferry to operate on a route within the Continental United States crosses stunning Lake Michigan between Muskegon, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Lake Express is a catamaran design and is able to carry 46 cars, 12 motorcycles, 20 bicycles, and up to 250 people on each trip. Passengers are able to choose between Classic Seating or Premier Seating. While onboard travelers will enjoy food, beverages,a smoke-free environment, and even a business cabin for those working on the voyage.
The alternative way to get "from here to there" first debuted on June 1, 2004, and has been shaving hours off of trips since then especially when Chicago traffic can add hours to the journey.
Round trip rates for Classic seating start run $181 per adult, with discounts offered for children and seniors. Premier seating will cost you $227 for roundtrip travel. You can get the full ticket information here.
The Lake Express made its first run of 2022 on Friday, May 6, when it made the trip from Milwaukee to Michigan. Throughout the summer there will be three trips offered between ports. With the price of gas, this may definitely be an excellent alternative for your summer travel and kind of fun.
