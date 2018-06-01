Grab Your Walking Shoes and Check Historical Kalamazoo

There is no better way to enjoy a city then on foot!

Now that the snow is gone and it doesn't hurt your face to be outside for any length of time, how about going for a walk?!

According to Mlive.com, local historian Lynn Houghton, (who is the regional history curator for Western Michigan University Archives, and the co-author of the book "Kalamazoo Lost & Found") has teamed up with Gazelle Sports for a fun walk!

The walks are 60 to 90 minutes long and take you through the lovely places of our rich town! You can pick and choose what tour you want to take part of.

Friday 8 am Tours...

June 1: Art in Kalamazoo, Gazelle Sports, 214 S. Kalamazoo Mall

June 15: Edison Neighborhood, Washington Square Library, 1244 Portage St.

July 6: Vine Historic District, South Westnedge Avenue at Vine Street

July 20: Bronson Park Churches, Gazelle Sports, 214 S. Kalamazoo Mall

Aug. 3: Vicksburg, Vicksburg District Library, 215 S. Michigan

Aug. 24: Northside Neighborhood, Lincoln Elementary, 912 N. Burdick St.

Sept. 7: Stuart Historic District, Woodward Avenue and West Main Street

Sept. 21: Westnedge Hill, west side of South Westnedge Avenue at Inkster Street

Oct. 5: South Street Historic District, Gazelle Sports, 214 S. Kalamazoo Mall

Oct. 19: Vine Historic District, South Westnedge Avenue at Vine Street

Thursday Evening 6:30 Tours...

June 7: Main Street Kalamazoo,Gazelle Sports, 214 S Kalamazoo Mall

June 28: Hillcrest Neighborhood, Kazoo School, 1401 Cherry St.

July 12: Village of Kalamazoo, Gazelle Sports, 214 S Kalamazoo Mall

July 26: West Main Historic District, Monroe Street at Grand Avenue

Aug. 9: Business & Industry in Kalamazoo, Gazelle Sports, 214 S Kalamazoo Mall

Aug. 23: Mountain Home Cemetery, West Main Street

If you are looking for more information about the tours you can reach out to Barb Bratherton at barbratherton@ gmail.com or you can call Gazelle Sports at 342-5996

See you Downtown!

