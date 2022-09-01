FrankenFest Returning To Historic Fort Wayne Detroit For Halloween 2022

One of the premiere Halloween events in the state is returning to Detroit for Halloween in 2022. FrankenFest is a large gathering of people who love all things spooky, but also a great chance for self-owned businesses and DIY craft makers to get their products out in the public eye. They will be returning to the Historic Fort Wayne in Detroit on September 17th from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Their website has been updated with even more artists you can expect to see this year if you plan to go:

FrankenFest features mad, magical, and mystical artwork from the area's most intriguing vendors stitched together with a showcase of literary guests, haunt aficionados, and paranormal experts. Experience the electrifying attractions, monstrous exhibits and inspiring artwork as this unique festival returns to Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne.

About Fort Wayne

Built-in 1845, this former United States artillery fortress overlooks the Detroit River at the closest point to Canada. The massive, five-point star fort and limestone barracks is rich in history and provide a stunning home to FrankenFest Detroit.

The event is free to attend but if you want entry into the Fort Wayne Barracks building it costs $5 admission. There's free parking and there will be food trucks on-site, as well as an opportunity to make a charitable donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

I think we can all agree that once August ends we can use September as an extra Halloween month. If they use November for Christmas I think we should be able to have this.