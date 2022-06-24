How many people are obsessed with Mario Kart? *raises hand ✋*

My friends and I use to host very intense Mario Kart competitions always with very high stakes.

So when I heard of a place that featured a go-kart arena like Mario Kart, and so much more, my excitement grew.

Best In Games Entertainment Center, or BIG, has officially opened in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

The BIG Entertainment Center offers all things that you can imagine for an inside funhouse. BIG features spaces for go-karting, laser tag, an adventure course, bumper cars, and Michigan's first selfie putt-putt golf course.

BIG is the perfect place for all members of the family. There are so many attractions so everyone can have fun. The owner Gaz Ismail told MLive that "we have all of these different spaces meant for different people. Like, the person that throws axes isn't the same as the one that plays selfie putt-putt, but all of these people are together here making for one giant mixing bowl."

BIG also has several different rooms for private events and birthday parties.

Besides, the laser tag, plate-throwing, and the virtual reality rides and simulator, the part that is catching my attention is the selfie mini-golf course.

It is the mini-golf that you know and you love with a twist. Each of the nine holes is a different photo-op theme. Some of the putt-putt holes are themed as a hall of mirrors, Twister, scary clowns, scenes from "E.T." and the "Simpsons," and so much more.

If you want to experience Best In Games, the location's hours of operation are:

Mondays through Thursdays from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Fridays and Saturdays from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Sundays from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Also, Best In Games is hiring! If you want to apply for a summer job, apply here.