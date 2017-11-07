East Lansing Police Are Spoiling Stranger Things For Inmates

Citizens or people passing through East Lansing who haven't yet seen Stranger Things Season 2 should stay out of trouble. I myself am headed up there in a few days and I'm taking their recent twitter post serious.

If this is true I need to watch myself. As big of a fan as I am of the show, I still haven't caught one episode of the new season yet. This claim has yet to be confirmed by anyone arrested since the post but I'm gonna just take their word for it.