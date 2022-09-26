Disc Golf Abounds In The Battle Creek/Kazoo Area

Now that the hot and humid weather of summer is becoming a thing of the past, what better time is there to enjoy a round of disc golf? There is a load of disc golf courses throughout the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo area. And in most cases, they’re free.

For those of you who are a stranger to the game of disc golf, it’s also known as frisbee golf and is similar to traditional golf. The main difference is that instead of whacking a golf ball with a club, hoping to land in or near a hole, the player skillfully flings a frisbee into or near a basket. Either way, each sport is both challenging and somewhat frustrating at times. In traditional golf, a player may attempt to bend a club over a knee, or fling it into the water, after a miserable shot. In disc golf a player will have difficulty bending the rugged frisbee, however, the offending frisbee can be flung into the woods or the water and then retrieved when tempers settle. Frisbees tend to float. As in traditional golf, disc golf is won with the lowest score. The fewer tosses, the lower the score.

After scouring the internet, I came upon a site that seems to have a wealth of information on disc golf courses in the Cereal City/Kazoo vicinity. DGCourseReview has loads of information that includes course info, hole info, pictures of the courses, and player reviews that list the pros and cons of each course. Here is a list of some of the courses in the area:

Battle Creek Area

Kimbal Pines Park: Moderately Hilly & Moderately Wooded. 18 baskets, 27 par. Very demanding, with long fairways and some moderate elevation changes. DO NOT park in the medical care facility. No alcohol. Directions: From Chicago: I-94 to exit 98B, 2.5 miles to exit 2 (Columbia Ave.). Turn right, 2.9 miles to the park on the right before McDonalds. Note: Park is behind Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. You have to go through their parking lot.

Dexter Lake Church: Mostly Flat & Lightly Wooded. 9 baskets, 27 par. This is a short course. The woods come into play on holes 1, 2, 5 and 8. Directions: Take highway I-94 to exit 104, turn south, take a right on to Michigan Ave. The course will be one mile down on the right.

Irving Park: Moderately Hilly & Lightly Wooded. 27 baskets, 72/57 par. Short, beginner-friendly course with mix of open and wooded, flat and hills. Some minimal water hazard. Well maintained, popular. Disc-king baskets. Directions: I-94 to exit #98 B (MI-66 N/I-194 E) and follow MI-66 N for 3.8 miles. Left on Van Buren St. E. Right on Capital Ave. NE. Continue on North Ave., left at Emmett St. W to Walters Ave stay to the right Hole 1 in NE corner of parking lot next to path.

Leila Arboretum: Very Hilly & Heavily Wooded. 18 baskets, 59 par. Directions: I-94 to exit 98A or 98B (depending on if you're going east or west). Head north on M-66/I-194 for 3.9 miles to a left on Michigan Ave. Stay on Michigan for 2.3 miles to the arboretum on your right. Upon entering turn left and take the first right. The first tee is at the top of the hill.

Begg Park: Moderately Hilly & Moderately Wooded. A vast course with elevation, large open lawns and several holes in the woods. Shallow creek comes into play on #3,9,10,13, & 17. Signature hole #3 on island. 18 baskets, par 54. Directions: From I-94: Take Exit #92 (EB: Downtown Battle Creek M-37, Business 94, WB: M-37/Climax/Augusta). After exiting follow M-37/Bus-94, at first stoplight continue straight, to second light and left (Hill Brady Rd.), Turn right on Dickman Rd. (M-96). Turn right on Military Ave. to park.

The Mammoth: Very Hilly & Lightly Wooded. Now known as 'Territorial Brewing Disc Golf Course'. Located on the former picturesque Springbrook Golf Course. This course has many elevation changes and many holes guarded by trees. 18 baskets, par 58. Directions: I-94 to exit 95. Head north on Helmer Rd. for 3.6 miles and then make a left onto W Dickman Rd. Drive for 1.5 miles to a right onto Avenue A. Course will be on your left in .1 miles.

Cold Brook Park: Moderately Hilly & Heavily Wooded. Great "Risk/Reward" technical course with good variety. Elevation, water, and many trees make for a fun challenge. Full service park with a lake, concessions and camping. Fee; $5/car or $25/year. 24 baskets, 72 par. Directions: From Battle Creek: I-94 Westbound to Exit 92, and left on Columbia Ave. (changes to Mercury Dr. just after turning left). Follow around curve to MN Ave., Park is 1 1/4 miles on right. From Kalamazoo: I-94 Eastbound to Exit 88 south on 40th St./Climax, east on MN Ave. to park on left. (1 mile)

Kalamazoo Area

Robert Morris Park: Moderately Hilly & Moderately Wooded. A good number of both trees and hills. Many elevation changes and blind holes. $5/day/car for non-residents. Maps at park. 18 baskets, par 54. Directions: From I-94 take Sprinkle Rd. exit, go north 3 miles to a right on H Ave. Park is 3 miles down on the left.

Cooper’s Landing: Moderately Hilly & Lightly Wooded. Beginner friendly with the longest hole being 240ft. Course plays around the complex and near G Avenue. 9 baskets, par 27. Directions: From I-94 take exit 80 for Sprinkle Road and head north for 5 miles. Take a left on G avenue and go 0.5 miles. Take a right onto Cooper’s Landing Drive. In about 400 feet, take a left onto Cooper’s Court. Follow for 0.1 miles and you’ll see Hole 1.

Spring Valley Park: Moderately Hilly & Moderately Wooded. Long and short holes that will appeal to players of all skill levels. 24 baskets, par 72. Directions: I-94 to exit 81 for I-94 BUS. Continue for 2.3 miles and make a left to stay on I-94BL W. Drive for another .8 miles and make a right onto Mills St. Stay on Mills for .5 miles and then make a right onto Riverview Dr. Continue for around a mile to a right onto Mt. Olivet Rd. Park will be on the right in .9 miles. Turn into the park, pass the water tower and park in the lot by the playground.

Knollwood Park: Mostly Flat & Heavily Wooded. Very pretty course entirely through the woods with a small pond and stream. Mostly played under tree-cover and on dirt fairways. 18 baskets, par 54. Directions: U.S. 131 north of I-94, exit 36A (Stadium Dr. East). Left (north) on Drake Rd. (1st light) to a right on W. Michigan (2nd light). 2 miles (speed trap) to a right on Greenwood Ave. Entrance where the road turns.

Oshtemo Township Park: Mostly Flat & Moderately Wooded. Good mix with two blind shots. A lot of terrain changes with accurate, but not tight fairways. Directions: US 131 Exit 38B west past 9th St., park on left (south) behind fire station and township hall. 1st tee just NW of the entrance to the parking lot for the playground (and 9th tee south) of playground.