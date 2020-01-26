Deja Vu: Broncos’ 6-2 Win Sweeps St. Cloud State

There's a sports truism: "Don't tell me how you started, tell me how you finished."

The Western Michigan Bronco hockey team is peaking just as the NCHC season is ending. A pair of almost identical 6-2 victories at Lawson Ice Arena have the team positioned in a good place for finals six weeks of the season.

Saturday night's 6-2 victory against the St. Cloud State Huskies followed the same pattern as Friday night's win. The Broncos opened the scoring and took a 3-0 lead. The Huskies got one back, then Western took the lead back to three goals, before another St. Cloud goal, and then finished off the Huskies with the final two tallies.

Michael Joyaux led WMU with two goals. Wade Allison, Ronnie Attard, Wade Allison, Dawson DiPietro and Josh Passolt also scored Bronco goals.

Western is still in fourth place, but just one point behind MInnesota-Duluth, and only three behind second place Denver.

The team's next opponent is Nebraska-Omaha this coming weekend, with Friday night's fame on CBS Sports Network.