Crime Stoppers Press Conference on Michigan Teen Missing 1 Year

Crime Stoppers and the family of 16-year-old Shane McLaughlin mark the 1-year-anniversary since anyone has seen or heard from the missing teen.

On top of offering a reward of $2,500 for information that leads to the safe return of a missing 16-year-old, Crime Stoppers of Michigan held a press conference releasing video footage from the night Shane went missing.

In the emotional press conference above, Shane's mother can be seen tearfully pleading for just a phone call from her son. Shane's mother says even if Shane does not want to return home, just a call saying so and stating that he is safe would be enough.

After so much time with no word from the missing teen, his family just wants to know that he is alive. Of course, they would prefer he returned home but just knowing he is alive and well could end the nightmare that the past 12 months has been for Shane's family.

At the time Shane went missing he was described as a 15-years-old white male, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with blonde hair, and brown eyes. His family says that he may have longer or shorter hair now compared to the photos included. Shane has a heartbeat tattoo on the inside of his left arm and has both ears pierced.

Courtesy of the family of Shane McLaughlin

Anyone with information on Shane's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go online to www.1800speakup.org. By contacting Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous and would be eligible for the $2,500 reward.