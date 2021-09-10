Chick-fil-A in Battle Creek Still a Few Months Away

The prospect of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Battle Creek has lots of people excited, but we’ll just have to be patient for now. Work started recently to get the lot prepared, where the Ruby Tuesday restaurant once stood. That building was demolished last November.

A Chick-fil-A, Inc. spokesman tells us, “It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening our first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Battle Creek in early 2022.”

Chick-Fil-A site work3-TSM Photo by Tim Collins

The trick now will be to get the lot paved before the asphalt plants close down when the cold weather comes. And the lot surrounding the new place will be very important, as Chick-fil-A brings a first to the area.

“The new restaurant will feature an innovative dual drive-thru design around the building, which will be the first of its kind in western Michigan”, said a company spokesperson.

This week, Chick-Fil-A opened a new restaurant in South Bend, Indiana, and the company says there’s plenty of other news in the works for our state. “Chick-fil-A is constantly evaluating potential new locations for expansion. Battle Creek represents a tremendous opportunity for us to serve our customers great food with exceptional care. Additionally, we are planning to open seven new locations in Michigan by the end of 2022.”

Chick-Fil-A site work2-TSM Photo by Tim Collins

As the nearby Lakeview Square Mall struggles to fill its business space, the Harper Village Shopping Center has added a new Bath & Body Works and is about to open a new Aldi Grocery Store. Discount Tire on East Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek has closed and is sending all of its Battle Creek customers to the newer store at Harper Village.

Once Chick-fil-A opens, the entire complex will be at 100% occupancy. Now we’re wondering how bad the traffic situation will be there. It’s long been a favorite thing to complain about in Battle Creek. Will there be improvements?

